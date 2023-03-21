Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill 2023 sans discussion

The parliament’s lower house on March 21 cleared the Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2023 without discussion, amid protests by the opposition benches.

The bill was taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha in the afternoon session.

The functioning of both the houses of parliament in the second half of the budget session has been repeatedly disrupted by protests both by the Treasury and opposition benches.

While the Treasury benches have raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s comments on democracy, made during his recent visit abroad, the opposition parties are seeking the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee in the Adani matter.

The Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2023 authorises payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-2023. The Lok Sabha also passed The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2023 and The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2023 for payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2022-23 and 2023-24. The house was then adjourned until March 23.

Moneycontrol News