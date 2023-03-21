 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill 2023 sans discussion

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

The parliament’s lower house on March 21 cleared the Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2023 without discussion, amid protests by the opposition benches.

The bill was taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha in the afternoon session.

The functioning of both the houses of parliament in the second half of the budget session has been repeatedly disrupted by protests both by the Treasury and opposition benches.

While the Treasury benches have raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s comments on democracy, made during his recent visit abroad, the opposition parties are seeking the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee in the Adani matter.