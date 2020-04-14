App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown extended till May 3: Apex exports body FIEO slams move, says industry may see 15 million job losses

Disappointed with this decision, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations said there needs to be a calibrated approach on the opening of the economy.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on April 14 that the lockdown will be extended until May 3. Disappointed with this decision, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said there needs to be a calibrated approach on the opening of the economy.

"Other COVID-19 affected countries have opened their economy in a calibrated manner. MSMEs will not be able to start even if there is some relaxation. How can workers be paid when there is no money? We expected the prime minister to come out with some economic measures," says Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, FIEO.

Saraf suggested the government should allow 40-50% labour force to operate. Adding that there is absolutely no logic in exports to not start, he says social distancing can be maintained even while ensuring operations run in a smooth manner.

Close

PM Modi announced that after taking cognisance of the situation by April 20, certain areas may be allowed to open up certain industries.

related news

Saraf says that even if industries are opened up on April 20th, all export orders would have been cancelled by then. Revival in exports will be extremely difficult. Further, there is an issue in completion of paperwork as workers are unable to go to their offices to file the requisite paperwork.

According to FIEO, there is more than 50% revenue loss due to the lockdown. The job losses in the export industry may cross 15 million, across sectors.

The sectors which will be adversely impacted include textile, jewellery, handicrafts and gems.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 01:49 pm

tags #Business #Exports #India

most popular

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.