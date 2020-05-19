App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 03:32 PM IST

Lockdown 4.0 | Loan repayments on the rise with slow but steady resumption of businesses

Bankers have reported an improvement in repayments in May as compared to April, with many expressing hope of a full recovery by the end of this month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

With a slow resumption in economic activity in the fourth phase of the lockdown, loan repayments are being reported by lenders, The Economic Times reported.

This comes even as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) three-month moratorium on loan repayments remains in place, as customers are opting to make timely repayments to avoid a higher compounded interest later, the report noted.

As smaller businesses have received a go-ahead to resume operations in the green and orange zones, these business owners are now able to pay up on their loan instalments with a recovery in their cash flow situation, the report quotes bankers as saying. Many of them had earlier opted for the moratorium as their businesses remained shuttered during the lockdown.

Bankers have reported an improvement in repayments in May as compared to April, with many expressing hope of a full recovery by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the report says that even credit cardholders who had earlier opted for the moratorium are now looking to make repayments. This is mainly the case for those who want to be able to use their cards for online purchases, thereby attempting to bring their repayments back on track.

First Published on May 19, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India

