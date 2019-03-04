App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Loans of 25 lakh Madhya Pradesh farmers to be waived off in 4 days: CM Kamal Nath

Addressing a function Sunday in Rajgarh district, over 130 kilometres from here, Nath said the farm loan waiver process would continue until all beneficiaries are covered.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Madhya Pradesh government will waive off agricultural loans of 25 lakh farmers over the next four days as part of its 'Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana', Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said.

Addressing a function Sunday in Rajgarh district, over 130 kilometres from here, Nath said the farm loan waiver process would continue until all beneficiaries are covered.

"In next four days farm loan of 25 lakh farmers will be waived off and the process will continue for the remaining ones," he said, adding that his government was working continuously since taking over 65 days ago to fulfil promises in the Congress' election manifesto.

On the occasion, Nath also distributed loan waiver certificates to some of the farmers.

In Rajgarh district alone, agriculture loans worth Rs 144 crore are being waived, an official informed.

The MP government's Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana scheme aims to waive off loans worth Rs 50,000 crore of 55 lakh small and marginal farmers.

Nath added that his govermment was looking at ways to enhance job opportunities for the youth and attract investment in the state.

At the function, Nath laid foundation stones for irrigation and drinking water projects and 132/33 KV capacity electricity sub centre.

MP Urban Administration and Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh and state Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh also addressed the gathering.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Economy #farmers #India #Kamal Nath #loans #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.