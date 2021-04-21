MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Loan moratorium: Centre asks banks to reimburse 'interest on interest'

The Supreme Court had on March 23, 2021, said compound interest should not be charged during the six-month moratorium period.

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
Representative image by Anton Violin via Shutterstock

Representative image by Anton Violin via Shutterstock

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Ministry of Finance has informally asked banks to reimburse or adjust the compound interest charged during the loan moratorium period.

Banks have been instructed that they can adjust the amount against future liabilities for all accounts, regardless of whether they availed the moratorium or not, Business Standard has reported.

The Supreme Court had on March 23, 2021, said compound interest should not be charged during the six-month moratorium period.

The top court had said there is no justification for waiving compound interest only on loans of up to Rs 2 crore, as announced by the Centre in October 2020.

Also read: HDFC Bank provides Rs 500 crore to refund interest-on-interest on moratorium loans

Close

Related stories

The top court directed banks to refund any interest on interest collected during the moratorium period.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Banks are getting ready to make a representation to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Centre through the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), the report stated.

Moneycontrol on April 17 reported that HDFC Bank has provided around Rs 500 crore to refund the interest-on-interest amount to borrowers, but is awaiting the IBA's final decision.

The RBI had on March 27, 2020, announced a moratorium on loan instalments due between March 1 and May 31. The moratorium period was later extended by three months till August 31, 2020.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India
first published: Apr 21, 2021 02:59 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.