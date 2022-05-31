 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Q4FY22 GDP figures reflect about the state of economy: Latha Venkatesh explains

May 31, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST

India's GDP growth rate estimate for FY22, seen at 8.7%, is highest since the year 2000 due to low base effect. Karunya Rao speaks to Latha Venkatesh, as the latter explains the fine print

