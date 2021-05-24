Obscure American firm Landomus Realty writes to PM Modi, offers to 'invest' $500 billion in India's infrastructure

Landomus Realty Ventures aims to support completion of NIP and non-NIP projects along with investors and developers. (Representative image)

Landomus Realty Ventures has said it wants to invest $500 billion in equity into India's National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). The announcement came in the form of a newspaper advertisement, where the company made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Landomus Realty Ventures Inc., USA, would like to invest USD 500 Billion in Equity as the First Phase of the USD 2 Trillion investment under Build India into the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and Non-NIP projects listed by the Government of India under the India Investment Grid for 'Invest India' initiative," Landomus Group Chairman Pradeep Kumar Satyaprakash said in the advertisement.

Landomus aims to support completion of NIP and non-NIP projects along with investors and developers, Satyaprakash said. The company expressed its intent to support projects in sectors such as energy, social infrastructure, manufacturing, transport, food processing and agriculture, water and sanitation, etc.

Landomus also made the announcement on its website.

The company's directors include Mamatha HN, Yashas Pradeep Kumar, Rakshith Gangadhar, Gunashree Pradeep Kumar, according to its website. Pamela Keough, Praveen Oscar Shiri, Praveen Muralidhar, A.V.V Bhaskar, Naveen Sajjan are listed as Landomus' advisors.

The company had a one-page website that does not give out much details about the group. As per Zoominfo, the company has 19 employees and a revenue of $5 million. A Whois lookup, however, revealed that the company website was registered in 2015 by United Land Bank, headquartered at Sivan Chetty Gardens in Karnataka, India.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the NIP in December 2019. Under the NIP, the government has projected total infrastructure investment worth Rs 111 lakh crore during FY20-25.