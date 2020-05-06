App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Liquor price to be hiked in Tamil Nadu by Rs 20 from May 7

The revision was being effected following a 15 percent increase in excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), an official release here said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Prices of liquor will be raised by a maximum of Rs 20 from May 7 in Tamil Nadu, where the retail outlets will open for business for the first time in over 40 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government said on Wednesday.

The revision was being effected following a 15 percent increase in excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), an official release here said.

Accordingly, the rate of a normal brand of 180 ml of IMFL will go up by Rs 10, while premium ones will see a price increase of Rs 20, it said.

Close

The decision to hike the rates comes a day ahead of state-run TASMAC retail outlets set to reopen in Tamil Nadu, with the government giving the nod to resume sales citing Centre's relaxation in this connection and tipplers from border districts thronging shops in Karnataka and AP on May 4.

related news

The country had entered the third phase of the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown on Monday, albeit with some relaxations, including on resuming liquor sales.

Incidentally, the Andhra Pradesh government had twice increased the liquor rates in the past two days, totally effecting a 75 percent increase to 'discourage' people from consumption and safeguard their health.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India #liquor #Tamil Nadu

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 crore package

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 crore package

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Maruti Suzuki India introduces new norms for dealerships amid COVID-19 pandemic

Maruti Suzuki India introduces new norms for dealerships amid COVID-19 pandemic

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.