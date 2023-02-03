English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Commodities live: Why is crude falling?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Liquor, fuel to cost more in Kerala; Social Security Cess levied

    While presenting the budget for the fiscal 2023-24, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said it is proposed to levy a Social Security Cess at the rate of Rs 20 for each bottle of IMFL having MRP between Rs 500 and Rs 999.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
    Representative image: Pixabay

    Representative image: Pixabay

    Petrol, diesel and liquor are to cost more in Kerala as the Left government imposed Social Security Cess on their sales as a way to mobilise additional revenue in the state budget presented here on Friday.

    While presenting the budget for the fiscal 2023-24, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said it is proposed to levy a Social Security Cess at the rate of Rs 20 for each bottle of IMFL having MRP between Rs 500 and Rs 999.

    The cess would be levied at the rate of Rs 40 per bottle of IMFL having MRP above Rs 1,000, he said. "An additional revenue of Rs 400 crore is expected through this," he said.

    Another impetus measure towards the Social Security Seed Fund is proposed to be brought by bringing the Social Security Cess on sale of petrol and diesel at the rate of Rs two per litre, he added.