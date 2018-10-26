Liquidity stress in financial institutions overstated, says FinMin official

A top finance ministry official on October 25 said the liquidity stress in financial institutions is overstated allaying fears of a liquidity crunch in NBFCs, including housing finance firms triggered by a crisis at infrastructure financier IL&FS.

“Banks currently have adequate liquidity in the system to support Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), although there are sectoral concerns,” the official said.

It is learnt that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today met select banks and officials from his ministry on liquidity concerns.

Banks said few NBFCs have approached them and the lenders have supported them by buying their assets, the official said, adding that most NBFCs said they are comfortable with the liquidity situation.

Over the past one month, the severe liquidity crunch faced by the Infrastructure Finance & Leasing Services (IL&FS) has caused anxiety in the entire NBFC sector.

As a cautionary measure, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already started an inspection of several NBFCs to assess their exposure to high-risk assets. The central bank is looking to tighten norms for non-bank lenders to address the mismatch in their assets and liabilities.

The RBI governor, Urjit Patel, had earlier said, “The well-structured institutional measures taken by the government in the IL&FS case have been timely and appropriate. These have helped stabilise the situation and the RBI will engage with the new management if necessary on assistance on its efforts going forward."

A series of defaults on financial instruments, short-term deposits, commercial paper and non-convertible debentures by IL&FS in the last two months, as well as rating downgrades in some, affected the financial markets causing redemption pressure on the mutual funds, which held such financial instrument.

The redemption pressure on mutual funds has created a large systemic risk leading to quality papers being sold at steep discounts to meet the redemption demand. The debt market shocks got transferred to the equity market sparking a sell-off particularly in NBFC stocks and sectors linked with NBFC financing,” the finance ministry said in a statement earlier this month.