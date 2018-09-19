App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liquidity issues at IL&FS are credit negative for banks, debt market: Moody's

As on March 31, 2018, IL&FS' outstanding bank loans accounted for around 0.5-0.7 percent of all outstanding loans in the banking system

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The liquidity crisis at Infrastructure Leasing & Finance Services (IL&FS) has put the exposure that banks and the debt market have to the troubled  company at risk, Moody's Investors Service said in a report.

"Rising liquidity issues in IL&FS are credit negative for Indian banks," the ratings agency said in its report. It added that the group's repayment risks will remain significant because of the weakening of its credit metrics.

"One particular asset challenge for banks in a potential IL&FS default comes from the company's complex corporate structure, which could result in high variation of ultimate losses across banks depending on where the banks' specific exposures lie," Moody's said.

As on March 31, 2018, IL&FS' outstanding bank loans accounted for around 0.5-0.7 percent of all outstanding loans in the banking system.

"We do not expect the exposure of any rated bank to exceed two percent of its loan book," the ratings agency said.

With over 120 subsidiaries, IL&FS has a complicated structure. The holding company owns stakes in its financial services arm as well as in multiple subsidiary companies that operate its infrastructure assets.

Loans to under-construction projects at risk

IL&FS Transportation Networks, which holds the group's transportation assets, was involved in 37 projects as at the end of March 2018.

These projects include a mix of operating assets and assets still under construction. Most of these projects are housed under separate subsidiaries.

"This implies that the eventual losses suffered by creditor banks in a default scenario could vary significantly and depend on the particular assets lodged within specific subsidiaries.

"A bank that lends to a subsidiary with a mature operating asset with stable cash flows will be in a better position than a bank that lends to one with assets under construction," Moody's said in its report.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 02:33 pm

tags #Banks #Bonds #debt market #ILFS #infrastructure

