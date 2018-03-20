App
Mar 20, 2018 09:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Likely to see consolidation of PSU banks, says Uday Kotak

Kotak Mahindra bank's Uday Kotak doesn't expect privatization of public sector lenders -- but believes that going ahead there will be consolidation of PSU banks.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani believes that "reasons to have nationalised banks have reduced" -- in a conversation with CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh, Nilekani also said that he expects that PSU banks will end up eroding another 20 percent of their market share over the next five years. Kotak Mahindra bank's Uday Kotak has similar views on the issue of market share in the banking sector, however, he doesn't expect privatization of public sector lenders -- but believes that going ahead there will be consolidation of PSU banks.

