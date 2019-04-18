App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Life insurers see 10.7% growth in new premiums in FY19, general insurers see 12.9% rise

Growth in non-life insurance was muted due to the slump in auto sales

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Life insurance companies saw a 10.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in new premiums to Rs 2.15 lakh crore in FY19. The pace of growth was led to private life insurers who posted a 22.2 percent YoY growth in first year premium collection at Rs 72,481.17 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) collected new premiums of Rs 1.42 lakh crore in FY19, up 5.7 percent YoY.

Among the listed life insurers, HDFC Life collected new premium of Rs 14,971.5 crore in FY19, a YoY growth of 31.9 percent. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance collected Rs 10,251.81 crore in FY19, a rise of 12.4 percent YoY.

SBI Life Insurance collected new premiums of Rs 13,792,03 in FY19, a YoY rise of 25.8 percent.

related news

Health insurers drive growth in non-life

The general insurance industry saw a 12.9 percent YoY growth in the premium collection to Rs 1.70 lakh crore in FY19. Here, the standalone health insurers saw a 36.7 percent growth in the premium collection to Rs 11,368.82 crore.

The other general insurers collected Rs 1.5 lakh crore of premium, showing a 12.8 percent YoY increase.

Among the listed entities, New India Assurance collected premium of Rs 23,910,7 crore, showing a 5.25 percent YoY increase. It is the country's largest general insurer with 14.06 percent market share.

In the private sector, ICICI Lombard General Insurance was the largest player in the market collecting premiums of Rs 14,488.23 crore, a 17.25 percent YoY increase.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: Ben Cutting d ...

Shah Rukh Khan wants to make sand castles with Anupam Kher!

Kubbra Sait's pleasure over Tik Tok's ban becomes Vikas Gupta's disple ...

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

SOTY 2's The Jawaani Song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutari ...

BJP MP Narasimha Rao escapes a shoe by inches during his press confere ...

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan turns back the clock at a Mumbai Indians’ prac ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

IPL 2019 | Focus Back on IPL After WC Team Selection: Karthik

IPL 2019: A Look Back At 11 Years of IPL Frenzy

After Laxmi’s NTR, Ram Gopal Varma Teases Tiger KCR

Former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta Boycotts Election in Protest Ag ...

Farmer Disallows Landing of Hardik Patel Helicopter on his Field

Youths Want to Study But Some People Want Them to Make 'Pakodas', Says ...

Assassin's Creed: Unity Offered for Free in Solidarity with Notre Dame ...

Tejashwi Yadav Calls PM Modi 'Fake OBC', Says 'He Became Backward Afte ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lanka Ditch Numbers in Team Selection

The global business lens on the Lok Sabha elections — what’s at st ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Jet Airways high risk high return stock, says market expert SP Tulsian

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling concluded ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Reliance Industries Q4 net profit jumps 9.8% to record Rs 10,362 crore ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.