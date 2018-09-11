App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Life insurers must approach govt with tax concerns on pension products: IRDAI chairman

Insurers have sought a flexible tax structure for pension products

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The insurance regulator has asked life insurance companies to approach the government on getting tax treatment similar to other retirement-oriented products for their pension products.

Insurance companies are seeking an Exempt, Exempt, Exempt (EEE) status on the pension products.

In an interaction with the press on the sidelines of the CII Insurance Summit, IRDAI chairman Subhash C Khuntia pointed out insurance companies wanted changes in the pension/annuity product structure.

“They predominantly wanted a similar treatment with other retirement-oriented products when it comes to taxation. Since we are not the deciding authority on this, we have asked the insurers to make a case and approach the government,” he added.

related news

Pension products that were almost 25 percent of life insurers’ business went down to less than 10 percent.  But, this is not just because customers moved to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) that gave more flexibility and better returns.

In January 2012, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had mandated life insurers to guarantee an assured benefit in the form of a non-zero rate of return, which would need to be disclosed upfront. Further, it said annuity had to be bought from the same company.

Insurers have sought a removal of the non-zero return provision. However, no such decision has been taken by the regulator.

Simplified products

In terms of the insurance products being filed for approval, Khuntia said the key for the industry will be to develop simple insurance products that are de-jargonised and easy to understand.

He said the regulator will also be open to products that are based on data from wearable devices so that people are given incentives in the form of reduced premiums for better behaviour.

An IRDAI-led committee had submitted a report on telematics and other devices that could monitor individual behaviour including their driving speed and how active they are, to arrive at a premium. Khuntia said they are examining the report and will implement by the end of FY18.

Relaxations in investments

Insurance companies have also sought permission to invest beyond the 25 percent limit into Tier II bonds. Khuntia said this will be allowed only when the insurance industry moves to a risk-based capital framework.

It is likely that India will move to a risk-based capital model by mid FY21. This will mean that insurers' capital requirement will be proportional to the risks written by them in their books.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 06:42 pm

tags #Economy #insurance

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.