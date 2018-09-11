Life insurers must approach govt with tax concerns on pension products: IRDAI chairman

The insurance regulator has asked life insurance companies to approach the government on getting tax treatment similar to other retirement-oriented products for their pension products.

Insurance companies are seeking an Exempt, Exempt, Exempt (EEE) status on the pension products.

In an interaction with the press on the sidelines of the CII Insurance Summit, IRDAI chairman Subhash C Khuntia pointed out insurance companies wanted changes in the pension/annuity product structure.

“They predominantly wanted a similar treatment with other retirement-oriented products when it comes to taxation. Since we are not the deciding authority on this, we have asked the insurers to make a case and approach the government,” he added.

Pension products that were almost 25 percent of life insurers’ business went down to less than 10 percent. But, this is not just because customers moved to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) that gave more flexibility and better returns.

In January 2012, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had mandated life insurers to guarantee an assured benefit in the form of a non-zero rate of return, which would need to be disclosed upfront. Further, it said annuity had to be bought from the same company.

Insurers have sought a removal of the non-zero return provision. However, no such decision has been taken by the regulator.

Simplified products

In terms of the insurance products being filed for approval, Khuntia said the key for the industry will be to develop simple insurance products that are de-jargonised and easy to understand.

He said the regulator will also be open to products that are based on data from wearable devices so that people are given incentives in the form of reduced premiums for better behaviour.

An IRDAI-led committee had submitted a report on telematics and other devices that could monitor individual behaviour including their driving speed and how active they are, to arrive at a premium. Khuntia said they are examining the report and will implement by the end of FY18.

Relaxations in investments

Insurance companies have also sought permission to invest beyond the 25 percent limit into Tier II bonds. Khuntia said this will be allowed only when the insurance industry moves to a risk-based capital framework.

It is likely that India will move to a risk-based capital model by mid FY21. This will mean that insurers' capital requirement will be proportional to the risks written by them in their books.