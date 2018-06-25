LIC's IDBI Bank acquisition: Will it be IRDA Act vs LIC Act again?

With insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) close to buying around 40 percent stake in IDBI Bank, an old debate has resurfaced.

Should the 1956 LIC Act hold precedence over the IRDA Act of 1999?

Sources told Moneycontrol that this particular arrangement (of LIC buying a stake in IDBI Bank) will have to be treated as an exceptional acquisition and cannot be bucketed into the 15 percent investment cap imposed by the insurance regulator.

"The 15 percent investment cap imposed by the IRDAI will not be applicable for this transaction. This has already been conveyed by the government to the regulator," said an official looking into this transaction.

However, the deal structure will be sent to the regulatory body for a supervisory nod, he added.

At present, IRDAI norms prevent insurance companies from owning more than 15 percent stake in any company.

The source also said that that an initial approval has been given by the insurer's investment committee for the purchase of stake. The proposal will have to be formally approved by the cabinet, and by the insurance regulator and Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Acts

As per the IRDA Act 1999, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) is the supreme authority in India for the purpose of framing and implementing laws and guidelines for companies operating in the insurance sector. This includes LIC as well as private insurers.

Under the LIC Act, however, the life insurance company is allowed to take investment-related decisions based on the nature of the company it is investing in and the impact of that investment on its policyholders.

This law was passed at a time when the insurance sector had no regulator.

LIC has already exceeded the 15 percent investment cap in a few companies and has called these legacy investments. It has also been given time till December 2018 to bring its stake down in these companies to below 15, a deadline that will likely get extended.

Also, LIC has been asked to not make fresh purchases that will take its stake in a company to over 15 percent.

Even in the past, there has been confusion on whether or not special dispensations should be given to the life insurer.

In 2013, a special request was sent to IRDAI from the finance ministry to allow LIC to have an investment cap of 30 percent. However, the regulator refused to budge and capped the equity exposure of all insurance companies, including LIC, at 15 percent.

Then IRDAI chairman J Hari Narayan had also clarified that LIC was under its jurisdiction and all insurance laws will be applicable to them.

"Being a life insurance company dealing with policyholder money, it is unclear how they can be given an exception in making such a huge investment in a bank with such high non-performing assets," said a former regulatory official.

The state-owned life insurance company has been an active investor in the stock market and has also helped several initial public offerings (IPO) of state-owned companies sail through.