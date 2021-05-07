MARKET NEWS

LIC relaxes claim settlement document requirements amid COVID-19 crisis

LIC will accept documents like death summary from government, armed forces and also hospitals to make the claims settlement process quicker.

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
Representative image

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has relaxed the documents required for claims settlements.

The life insurer said in a statement that in case the kin doesn't have the Municipal death certificate due to delays, a set of alternate proofs of death will be permitted.

These include death certificate, discharge summary with details of the clear date and time of death.

Further, LIC will also accept the death summary with time and date of death issued by the government, Employee State Insurance Corporation, armed forces and corporate hospitals.

However, this document has to be counter-signed by LIC class I officers or development officers of 10 years standing along with cremation/burial certificate or authentic identifying receipt issued by the relevant authority.

In non COVID-19 death cases, the municipal death certificate will be required as earlier.

As of 8 am on May 7, India added 414,188 new COVID-19 positive cases and reported 3,915 deaths in 24 hours, according to the health ministry's update. The total reported death tally stands at 234,083 and total cases at 21.4 million.

LIC said that some flexibility will also be offered for maturity claims. Here, submission of documents has been allowed in any nearby LIC office for due maturity/survival benefit claims.

Following a government notification declaring every Saturday as a public holiday for LIC, all its offices will work only from Monday to Friday between 10 am to 5.30 pm from May 10 onwards.
TAGS: #Business #Economy #insurance
first published: May 7, 2021 03:36 pm

