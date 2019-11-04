App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIC policyholders can now revive policies lapsed for above 2 years

The LIC policyholders who bought their policies after January 1, 2014 could revive their non-linked policies within five years and unit-linked policies within three years of the first unpaid premium.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policyholders can now revive their policies that have lapsed for more than two years. In a statement, LIC said that it is now providing an opportunity to revive such older policies.

If it is a traditional non-linked policy, five years will be given as the time limit. A policy gets lapsed if the premium is not paid within the due date. Usually, the policyholders get a few months' time to pay the due premium amount to keep the policy active.

After the IRDA Product Regulation 2013, which came into effect on January 1, 2014, the revival period was restricted to two consecutive years from the date of the first unpaid premium.

Close

The LIC policyholders who bought their policies after January 1, 2014 could revive their non-linked policies within five years and unit-linked policies within three years of the first unpaid premium.

related news

During this period, the policyholder is entitled to revive the policy which was discontinued due to the non-payment of the premium. All policies taken after January 1, 2014 could not be revived if they remained in lapsed condition for a period exceeding two years.

Vipin Anand, Managing Director - LIC, said, “Buying life insurance is one of the most prudent decisions a person takes in life. Unfortunately, there are circumstances when one is unable to continue paying premiums and the policy lapses. It always makes a better sense to revive an old policy rather than discontinuing it and buying a new policy to restore insurance cover." 

With a view to extend the benefit of continued life cover, LIC approached the insurance regulator. The life insurer said that, as a special gesture, it had extended the benefit of longer revival period to even those policyholders who bought policies after January 1, 2014.

The policyholders who are able to revive their policies within the set time frame can continue to get the life insurance cover and its benefits without the need to buy another product.

LIC has said that this is a unique opportunity in the industry.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.