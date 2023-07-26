LIC non-deal roadshows to be regular feature to boost investor confidence: Govt official

LIC's market cap was Rs 6 lakh crore at the IPO price of Rs 949 in 2022

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) non-deal roadshows with existing and potential investors will be a regular feature going forward to demonstrate the public sector undertaking’s (PSU) performance, a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

The government is in no hurry to divest stake in the country's largest insurer as it continues to trade at a huge discount to the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 949 per share.

"For the top management, it is necessary to engage with the investors – potential investors and existing investors – to keep them informed from time to time. We are there to protect the rights of minority shareholders; they should feel good about the PSU’s growth and profitability. The growth reasons and how the company is performing have to be explained to the investors. The non-deal roadshows will be a regular feature. They can do it quarterly or half-yearly," the official told Moneycontrol.

LIC recently held non-deal roadshows in the UK, Singapore, the US, and Hong Kong, in which the PSU’s top management and senior government officials participated.

LIC's market capitalisation was Rs 6 lakh crore at the IPO price of Rs 949 in 2022. The stock is trading at around Rs 624 currently. The government had offloaded a 3.5 percent stake via the IPO for Rs 21,000 crore in 2022. The government still holds 96.5 percent of LIC. However, LIC’s profits increased to Rs 36,397.40 crore in FY23, compared to Rs 4,043.12 crore in the previous year.

The government has said that there is no intention to make an offer for sale (OFS) for LIC. "If a stock is down, why should we create more uncertainty? If we hurry to offload further stakes in LIC, then existing shareholders will feel disappointed that the stock (price) may not increase and may exit. If the market price is already lower than the IPO issue price and we provide more supply, it may increase uncertainty. Let us give it some more time. The government has that much discretion because it's being done in the public interest. It’s not mandatory for the government to bring an OFS," he said.

LIC is overcapitalised and, as such, does not need to raise funds from the market. Its solvency ratio stands at 1.87, against the regulatory requirement of 1.5. The solvency ratio is a measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations.

"LIC is newly listed. Its stock price since listing has not done well. One of the reasons is that its workings are not clearly known to the market. The market will like to see a certain level of performance in certain quarters for LIC," he said.

LIC has been weak traditionally in non-participatory products, which are now increasing. "Profits are also increasing because of this, which has to be demonstrated to the investors," he said. Under non-participatory life insurance products, 100 percent of profits go to the shareholders.

Non-participating (non-par) products are generally better margin products in a favourable interest rate cycle, said the head of private wealth management at a financial services company. The insurer is gradually aiming to diversify its product mix by increasing its share of the non-par business. This is evident from LIC’s share of non-par business climbing to 8.89 percent in FY23 from 7.12 percent in FY22.

"The fund bifurcation is also clarified to investors at these roadshows so that they gain confidence. The government is of the view that since LIC is a listed entity, they must engage with investors, as we also know what they are looking at. We should know what the investor community is thinking, though the purpose is not to divest," he said.

In the case of LIC, the five-year window under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR), which pertains to bringing public shareholding to 25 percent, does not stand.

"The government has overriding powers in the rules to give more time to corporations and companies (to achieve) minimum public shareholding. We have to move slowly. Shedding 25 percent of LIC in five years is impossible. Offloading 3.5 percent of LIC became the largest IPO ever. How can we have that size of stake sale every year? We will still not make it to 25 percent in five years. For (such a) situation, there is a general rule to extend the timing," he said.

The Centre has amended the SCRR to exempt listed companies, in which the government and PSUs hold a majority stake, from the minimum public shareholding norm.