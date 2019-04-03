LIC likely to get 9-10 years to reduce IDBI Bank stake

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is likely to get up to 10 years time to reduce its stake in IDBI Bank. Sources told Moneycontrol the life insurer has been given adequate time to help turnaround the bank before it is required to bring down its stake to 15 percent.

"Lot of work is still to be completed at the bank level. LIC needs adequate time to clean up the books," said a senior official.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had in June 2018 made an exception when it allowed LIC to hold 51 percent in IDBI Bank. Insurance regulations state an insurer can hold only 15 percent equity stake in an entity to ensure there is no concentration of risks.

In January 2019, LIC completed the deal with IDBI Bank. However, the approval for the LIC-IDBI Bank deal had been on the condition that the stake will eventually be brought down to 15 percent.

IDBI Bank board had on February 4 approved a proposal to change its name subject to a ‘no objection’ from Reserve Bank of India, shareholders as well as name availability by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

While IRDAI has not specified by when LIC will have to bring down its stake in IDBI Bank, it is understood it will take at least four to five years. Whether it will be brought down gradually or at once is to be seen.

With IDBI Bank, this is LIC’s foray into the banking sector. Their idea will be to expand operations and engage in a full-fledged banking business. The mandate of reducing stake to 15 percent in the future could be a dampener in their plans.

LIC’s first mission is to help IDBI Bank manage its losses and also offer support to the bank against non-performing assets. IDBI Bank's third quarter loss widened sharply to Rs 4,185 crore, nearly a three-fold increase compared to a loss of Rs 1,524 crore posted a year-ago due to higher provisions.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, fell by 18.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,357 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 with 17 percent degrowth in loans.

However, their gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of total assets declined to 29.67 percent in Q3 against 31.78 percent in Q2FY19 and net NPA also dropped to 14.01 percent against 17.30 percent sequentially.

The bank has also sought additional capital infusion from LIC to spruce up its balance sheet and make adequate provisions for bad debt. IDBI Bank may need Rs 10,000 crore in the near to medium time to improve its financial position.