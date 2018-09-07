LIC-IDBI Bank deal given approval as an exception: IRDAI chief

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has said the LIC-IDBI Bank deal is an exception to the rules and has been granted permission looking at the merits of the case.

As part of the deal, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will hold 51 percent stake in government-owned IDBI Bank.

"We are not giving a blanket exception to LIC to hold more than 15 percent in companies. The approval is being given for only this transaction," said IRDAI Chairman Subhash C Khuntia.

According to IRDAI investment rules, an insurer cannot hold more than 15 percent stake in a single investee company. However, they can do so if they have been given explicit permission by the regulator.

Further, he said IRDAI will give a timeline to LIC for reducing stake in IDBI Bank to 15 percent once their deal with the bank is complete.

While Khuntia did not give an indicative timeline to be given to LIC on the stake reduction to 15 percent, it is likely the life insurer will get six to seven years to bring it down. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an Assocham event.

LIC’s board met on September 4 to study the contours of the deal. It is likely the deal will be completed by the third quarter of this fiscal.

Khuntia said LIC was given the approval to acquire IDBI Bank on the condition that it should safeguard policyholders’ interests.

Litigation

The All India IDBI Officers Association had in August filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court asking the court to prohibit the government from reducing its stake in the bank below 51 percent.

However, Khuntia said they have responded to this petition and have stated their powers to relax investment rules for specific cases. In June, IRDAI gave its nod to the LIC-IDBI Bank deal.

“IRDAI has the powers to give relaxations in specific cases if it is justified. LIC had requested that in line with their expansion, they would like to have a synergy with a bank. The relaxation has been given only for this specific case,” he added.

LIC in its response to the petition has said that buying stake in IDBI Bank was part of their plan to have banking operations in the country. LIC Housing Finance had earlier applied for a universal banking licence but did not receive Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval to do so.

When asked about whether other insurers would also be eligible to get similar exemptions on holding more than 15 percent stake in a company, Khuntia added it will depend on the merits of the case.