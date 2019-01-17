App
Economy
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIC beats industry in grievance redressal; private players take lead in non-life

There was also a reduction in the number of complaints related to misselling

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has fared better than private insurers in complaint resolutions in FY18, despite receiving higher grievances than the rest of its peers put together.

According to the IRDAI Annual Report 2017-18, released earlier this month, LIC resolved 100 percent of the complaints while private insurers resolved 99.74 percent of reported complaints in FY18.

Of late, the government-owned life insurance major has been focusing on its redressal system given the increasing competition from private players.

During 2017-18, the life insurance industry resolved 99.87 percent of the complaints handled. For the private sector, there were 201 pending complaints at the end of FY18.

Public vs private life insurers

Private life insurers resolved 99.74 percent of the complaints reported, while LIC resolved 100 percent of the complaints as a result of which there were no pending complaints of LIC at the end of FY18.

There has been an increase of about 28 percent in the number of complaints reported in FY18. In life insurance, there were 201 complaints pending as against 247 in the year ago period.

LI complaints

There was a substantial decrease of 17 percent in the complaints under unfair business practices and a marginal decrease of one percent in the complaints under proposal processing during FY18 over FY17.

General insurance complaints

The general insurance companies resolved 96.32 percent of the complaints handled during FY18. The private general insurance companies resolved 98.41 percent and public sector companies resolved 94.36 percent of the complaints handled by them.

OS complaints

At the end of FY18, a total of 1,646 complaints were pending for resolution, out of which 344 belonged to the private sector insurance companies and 1,302 were pertaining to public sector insurance companies.

There was a reduction of 16 percent YoY in the number of complaints reported in FY18 at 43,995.

GI complaints

The analysis of the complaints under policy type indicated that health insurance complaints were more during the last three years as compared to the complaints reported under motor insurance.

Nil complaints

A handful of insurance companies in the life and general insurance sectors had zero complaints pending at the end of FY18. Apart from LIC, these included 11 other private life insurers.

Nil complaints

In the general insurance sector, there were seven private sector insurers who had no complaints pending at the close of FY18.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 05:00 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.