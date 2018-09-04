LIC adds Rs 59,000 crore in equity investments in FY18

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) added Rs 58,881.7 crore in equity investments in FY18 taking the total to Rs 4.6 lakh crore, a growth of 18 percent year-on-year.

The country’s largest life insurer invested Rs 3.9 lakh crore in the year-ago period, according to its 2017-18 Annual Report.

LIC typically invests between Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000 crore in stocks every year. In FY18 though, the insurer is said to have exceeded the internal investment target for equities.

These investments were made out of the policyholder account. Life insurers make these investments to ensure that the policyholder gets a certain rate of return during policy maturity and also to create adequate reserves for claims settlement.

Apart from pure equity, LIC also invested an incremental Rs 547 crore in FY18 in preference shares. However, when it came to the mutual funds' category, the insurer invested Rs 248 crore in FY18, a sharp decrease from Rs 1,710.3 crore in FY17.

Source: LIC Annual Report

However, a major chunk out of these investments was made into government securities. LIC invested Rs 16.2 lakh crore into government securities in FY18, an incremental Rs 2.2 lakh crore over the previous fiscal.

Being a long-term player due to the nature of the insurance policies they sell, life insurers like LIC are mandated to invest at least 75 percent of their total investable assets into government securities.

LIC has set a target of Rs 43,000 crore for total premium collection (single premium plus regular premium) for FY19. Further, the insurer plans to sell 25 million policies in this financial year.

Source: LIC Annual Report

While the endeavour of LIC has been to reduce its equity exposure, the actual numbers show that the life insurer has hiked its overall investments in this segment.

While investing in the equity markets, LIC follows a ‘contrarian’ investment strategy, which is selling when sentiment is bullish and buying when the mood is bearish.

In November 2017, LIC chairman VK Sharma had said it will not be aggressive in the equity investments since it is a contrarian player.