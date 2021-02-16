LGBTQ rights: Myntra to offer five days leave for marriages, including same-sex couples

Online shopping platform Myntra has expanded its leave policy to offer five days' wedding leave for marriages, including for same-sex partners and civil unions.

It is among the first such companies in India to offer wedding leave for same-sex unions. Godrej Group offers medical insurance and other benefits like adoption leave to same sex partners as well.

The company said in a statement that this would also include marriages of its employees that are solemnized outside the country. Same-sex marriages are not legally permitted in India.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court in its landmark judgment unanimously struck down part of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalised gay sex, saying that it violated the constitutional right to equality and dignity.

At Myntra, the company said that it believes in the cause of LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual) community and added that these leaves are an important step in this direction.

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, "It has been our constant endeavour to extend optimal support for the well-being of employees in a holistic way. This step will be yet another pillar of strength, enhancing the scope for employees to take care of their priorities at work and beyond, while maintaining a healthy work-life balance."

Apart from wedding leaves, Myntra will also be providing wellness leave policy. Here, all Myntra employees are entitled to unlimited wellness leaves, that can be availed if one is under the weather.

Further, the company has also introduced 14 days of care leaves that employees can avail to take care of young children and older parents when they fall sick or need assistance.

The rest of the existing leaves, including parental (maternity and paternity), adoption leaves which are applicable for even LGBT couples, surrogacy leave, gender reassignment surgery leave, pet adoption leave (pawternity), sabbatical, and others, will continue as per the Myntra’s leave policy structure.