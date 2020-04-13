App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Less than 6% truck drivers on duty, transport sector seeks insurance cover for drivers

To ensure drivers return to work, AIMTC is has sought government intervention for medical insurance to be declared for all truck drivers resuming duty.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

As the lockdown continues to wreak havoc over the supply chain, the transport sector is increasingly facing a difficulty over availability of truck drivers.

"Due to the economic slowdown, less than 10 percent of the 70 lakh drivers were plying before the lockdown. Post implementation of the lockdown, only 5-6 percent of drivers are currently working. Many of them have left for their native homes and refuse to return, fearing for their safety," Naveen Kumar, Gupta, Secretary General, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), said.

To ensure drivers return to work, AIMTC wants the government to declare medical insurance for all truck drivers resuming duty.

related news

In a white paper submitted to the government, it has sought an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh cover for drivers involved in the supply of essential commodities similar to that offered to para medical staff.

It wants sanitisation and thermal screening of drivers every 200 km on national and state highways to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

To enable the truck operators to run their business uninterrupted, the transport association has asked for extension of validity of driving licence, national and state permits, road tax, goods tax, comprehensive insurance and deferment of toll till October 31.

"Truck drivers are demanding 50-60 percent higher wages, which may result in higher cost of logistics for essential items," said SP Singh, fellow at Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT).

While the government directives work towards smooth operations of the supply chain, truck drivers continue to face difficulty as they are stopped even when they are carrying essential commodities.

Recognising the gap, the home ministry asked state governments to allow unrestricted movement of transport vehicles carrying essential and non-essential goods.

According to Singh, all recent initiatives to smoothen movement of trucks will have no meaning unless the whole ecosystem that comprises dhabas and eateries to tyre repair shops and garages return back to normalcy.

Unless truck drivers are assured they will not be stranded without food and water for days in case of a breakdown, the road transport sector is likely to see shortage of drivers during the coming months.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 05:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India

