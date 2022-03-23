English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Lebanon plans tender for Indian wheat, minister says

    Lebanon bought the bulk of its wheat from Ukraine until Russia invaded, and the World Bank has warned it is one of a number of developing countries that face near-term wheat supply shortages as a result.

    Reuters
    March 23, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

    Lebanon is planning a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat from India but the timing depends on the Lebanese central bank opening the necessary credit line, the economy minister told Reuters, as Beirut seeks alternatives to Ukrainian grain.

    Lebanon bought the bulk of its wheat from Ukraine until Russia invaded, and the World Bank has warned it is one of a number of developing countries that face near-term wheat supply shortages as a result.

    The Lebanese government has asked the central bank for a $26 million advance to launch the tender, economy minister Amin Salam said, adding that the tender would be launched very quickly once the credit line was opened.

    "India is the first state to give me a final answer on quantities and tomorrow it will give me answer on the price," Salam said.

    Lebanon was still waiting to hear from the United States and Kazakhstan on specifications and prices, he said.

    Close
    "We still have a few purchases that are coming in the next week (from Ukraine)," he said, adding that 26,000 tonnes was on its way. "But after that we are not sure what we can get from Ukraine."
    Reuters
    Tags: #Economy #India #Lebanon #wheat
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 09:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.