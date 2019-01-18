App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Leather industry eyeing 5-6% growth in 2018-19: CLE

According to CLE, Chairman, Panaruna Aqeel, India is the second largest consumer of footwear after China, globally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The leather sector was expecting to register a growth of five to six per cent in exports in financial year 2018-19, an official from Council for Leather Exports said.

According to CLE, Chairman, Panaruna Aqeel, India is the second largest consumer of footwear after China, globally.

"The total turnover of the industry is USD 17.74 billion with exports contributing USD 5.74 billion and domestic USD 12 billion," he said.

The industry is expecting a growth of 5-6 per cent in exports during 2018-19 in rupee terms though it has the potential to achieve higher growth levels in coming years, he said in a statement.

related news

CLE, executive director, R Selvam said, the unique selling proposition of the leather industry was its huge raw material base, strong products and availability of huge labour.

Noting that the United States was the largest market for the Indian leather industry, Aqeel said, "to tap this market, we are increasing our capacities with the financial assistance of the government under the Integrated Development of Leather Sector."

Referring to the recent Invest India event held in China in which more than 400 companies participated, he said, as a follow-up to that a delegation from Beijing would be making a visit during the Indian International Leather Fair scheduled to be held from January 31 in the city.

Efforts were being taken to augment raw material base by organising a Raw Material Sourcing meet, scheduled to be held here on February 1.

At least 45 designers from eight countries would be taking part in Designers Fair scheduled to be held on February 1 in the city, he said.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Economy #growth #India #leather sector

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.