Learning from Kerala floods: buy insurance for a rainy day

In a matter of one month, rains created havoc across Kerala leading to 370 deaths and economic losses of Rs 20,000 crore. Of this, the insured losses are only Rs 1,000 crore (till now) meaning the rest of the losses will have to be borne by the state.

Just like the past natural disasters that India has faced, insurance companies are suddenly seeing a rise in inquiries for insuring life, vehicle, health and motor. Just that, it could be too late.

Time and again, insurance companies have emphasised on the need to buy policies at an early stage to minimise the risks arising out of loss of life and property. For instance, home insurance is to be bought as soon as one purchases a house, health insurance as soon as one starts earning. However, sale occurs only when a mega disaster takes place.

Take the Chennai floods for example. Swiss Re data said that the economic losses from the floods were to the tune of USD 2.2 billion (Rs 15,000 crore). But the insured losses? Only around Rs 4,800 crore. Of this, the general insurance sector’s losses were much higher than that of the life insurance counterparts.

This is despite the fact that almost 420 people had died and several thousand were hospitalised all across Tamil Nadu. The maximum number of claims, however, were filed for vehicle damages as well as by corporates for loss of business.

Ask any financial planner and he/she will tell you that the best time to buy a basic life and health insurance cover is when you get your first salary. The sooner you buy an insurance, the better it is, since younger people are considered lesser risky and hence premiums charged are lower.

However, not just do we expect a financial return from insurance policies, they are also bought in the nick of time. Parents turning 50, buy them a health insurance plan. Family saw an untimely death, buy a life cover for oneself.

A lot of us heavily rely on the group health insurance of our employers to postpone a health insurance buying decision for self and family. However, not only are the cover sizes very low, there are stringent limits on which hospital one can visit, expenses that are covered as well as caps on the room rent.

Home insurance is among the most neglected categories despite the fact that most Indians buy a house after taking home loans at high interest rates. Covering the home and its contents is something which is a must have in the Western markets, but ignored in India. In fact, insurers have time-and-again sort tax incentives in this segment to motivate people to buy a product.

As much as individuals cannot control or stop natural disasters, it is imperative that a sense of urgency is attached to buying a basic cover for life and property. With increasing competition in the market, policy premiums have been on the decline. And as insurance companies say, always buy a policy when you do not need it.