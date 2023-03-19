 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Layoffs in US will bring lot of work to India, says GlobalLogic CEO Nitesh Banga

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

Banga said there is a conversation that international firms are planning to set up 500 new GCC (global capability centres) or engineering centres in India in the next three years.

Layoffs by Big Tech in the United States are expected to bring a lot of work to India and the country's IT sector is poised to gain significantly during the slowdown, a top official of the US-based firm GlobalLogic said.

In an interview to PTI, GlobalLogic President and CEO Nitesh Banga said the company is looking to acquire talents in India and plans to grow its employee base by 25-35 percent every year.

He said India is not going to see much of a slowdown even as there are a lot of layoffs happening in the US.

"If Google, Twitter or Facebook or any of these customers actually lay off people in the US, it's not that they don't need to build products. They still need to continue to do their work and I believe that a lot of that work will come to India, because they will still need the talent to keep doing the work, although they will look for cost efficiencies," Banga said.