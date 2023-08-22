Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE Updates: MoRTH to roll out Bharat NCAP today

Aug 22, 2023 / 11:34 am
Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will roll out the the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) today in Delhi, in a groundbreaking move to prioritize road safety.
Bharat NCAP is a new, localised system of star ratings to help car buyers assess and compare the safety of vehicles during a crash. The system is an attempt to boost road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in the country.
The
ministry will launch the Bharat NCAP in a bid to boost road safety standards in the country, as well as align with the leading nations, including the US, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Latin America - which already have their own NCAPs.
The NCAP program will enhance road safety and bost safety standards for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. Car makers can now voluntarily test their vehicles in line with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Under the Bharat NCAP, vehicles will be awarded star ratings via rigorous crash tests and meticulous evaluations - the highest accolade being the coveted five stars.
The India-specific programme, which will evaluate vehicle safety through crash tests and assign star ratings to encourage safer cars and competition among manufacturers in India, will come into effect on October 1 this year.