    Aug 22, 2023 / 11:34 am

    Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE Updates: MoRTH to roll out Bharat NCAP today

    Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE Updates: The NCAP program will enhance road safety and boost safety standards for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. Car makers can now voluntarily test their vehicles in line with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

    Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will roll out the the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) today in Delhi, in a groundbreaking move to prioritize road safety.

    Bharat NCAP is a new, localised system of star ratings to help car buyers assess and compare the safety of vehicles during a crash. The system is an attempt to boost road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in the country.

    The

    ministry will launch the Bharat NCAP in a bid to boost road safety standards in the country, as well as align with the leading nations, including the US, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Latin America - which already have their own NCAPs.

    The NCAP program will enhance road safety and bost safety standards for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. Car makers can now voluntarily test their vehicles in line with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Under the Bharat NCAP, vehicles will be awarded star ratings via rigorous crash tests and meticulous evaluations - the highest accolade being the coveted five stars.

    The India-specific programme, which will evaluate vehicle safety through crash tests and assign star ratings to encourage safer cars and competition among manufacturers in India, will come into effect on October 1 this year.

      Union minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to flag off the Bharat NCAP programme today at around 11:30 am.
      
    • August 22, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

      Bharat NCAP Live Updates: Bharat NCAP inaugural session begins in Delhi

      - The launch programme of the Bharat NCAP commenced at 11:30 am today/
      - Union minister Nitin Gadkari is slated to launch the Bharat NCAP programme today in a bid to boost India's road and vehicle safety standards.

    • August 22, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

      Monthly Economic Review LIVE Updates: Finance Ministry sees inflationary pressures elevated in coming months

      - The Ministry of Finance, on August 22, said that the global uncertainty and domestic disruptions are likely to keep inflationary pressures elevated over the upcoming months, warranting greater vigilance by the government and the RBI, in its Monthly Economic Review report for July.

      - The ministry further said that the Centre has taken pre-emptive measures to curb food inflation which, along with the arrival of fresh stock, is likely to negate the price pressure in the market soon.

      - In the monthly economic review report, the ministry stated that the price pressure in food items is expected to be transitory, as evident in the agriculture sector's stead performance, along with fresh arrivals in the market.

    • August 22, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

      Monthly Economic Review Live Updates: Agricultural sector gaining momentum, says Finance Ministry

      - In the monthly economic review report for July, the Ministry of Finance further stated that the agricultural sector is gaining momentum with significant advancement in monsoon and kharif sowing.
      - It also said that the procurement of wheat and rice has been progressing well, boosting the buffer stock levels of food grains to ensure food security in the country.

    • August 22, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

      Monthly Economic Review Live Updates: Geopolitical and geo-economic concerns not abated, says Finance Ministry

      - The Finance Ministry further stated that the Geopolitical and geo-economic concerns have not yet subsided abated, and are likely to endure reality for quite some time.
      - It further said that the maintenance of macroeconomic stability is paramount to keep interest rates from rising too much, in order to underscore the relative attractiveness of India as a zone of performance and promise for domestic and international investors and to maintain steady economic growth.

    • August 22, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: 'Havan' performed in Varanasi temple a day before Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on Moon

      - On August 22, a 'havan' was performed at the Kamakhya temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a day before the scheduled soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.
      - Chadrayaan-3, which took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14, is scheduled to make a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon at around 6:04 pm on August 23.

    • August 22, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

      Bharat NCAP Launch Live Updates: MoRTH to launch Bharat NCAP today

      - The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is set to roll out the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) today at around 11:30 am in Delhi, in a groundbreaking move to prioritize road safety.

      - The ministry will launchthe Bharat NCAP in a bid to boost road safety standards in the country, as well as align with the leading nations, including the US, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Latin America - which already have their own NCAPs.

    • August 22, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

      Delhi govt official rape case Live Updates: DCW chief Swati Maliwal continues 'dharna'; wife of rape accused sent to judicial custody

      - Swati Maliwal, DCW Chief, continues to be on "dharna" at the Delhi hospital where the minor girl has been admitted.
      - "Delhi Police is indulging in hooliganism. They are neither allowing me to meet the girl nor her mother. I can't understand what do the Delhi Police want to hide from me. I am being told that the NCPCR chairperson was allowed to meet the girl's mother. When the NCPCR chairperson can meet the mother, why is the DCW chief not being allowed for the same?," Maliwal said commenting on the situation.
      - Meanwhile, the wife of the rape accused has been sent to judicial custody today.

    • August 22, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: BRICS bloc to discuss ways to boost local currency fundraising

      - The BRICS bloc, at the 15th BRICS Summit, is likely to hold discussions on ways to boost local currency fundraising and lending within the New Development Bank (NDB), or the BRICS bank, as per a statement by South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
      - "Local currency use will help de-risk the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations," further said the minister.

    • August 22, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: China, Russia, South Africa support BRICS expansion, Brazil skeptical

      - In a bid to expand the country's geopolitical and trade influence amid the lingering UK-China trade tiff, China is seeking an expansion of the BRICS grouping.
      - Russia, in a hope to dissolve its diplomatic isolation over the Ukraine war, is also keen on adding new members to the bloc, supported by South Africa.
      - Brazil is still skeptical about the expansion of the bloc.

    • August 22, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping reaches Johannesburg to attend 15th BRICS Summit

      - Chinese President Xi Jinping reached Johannesburg in South Africa on August 22 to attend the 15th BRICS summit.
      - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with other state officials, received Jinping at the Johannesburg airport, as per a report by the Global Times.

    • August 22, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: India approaching BRICS bloc expansion with "an open mind", says Foreign secretary

      - Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra, explaining India's take on the bloc expansion of the BRICS group, noted that India is approaching the issue of expanding the BRICS grouping with “a positive intent and an open mind”.

    • August 22, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: BRICS leaders divided over bloc expansion

      - Leaders of the BRICS group have been divided over the expansion of the bloc by adding new members, including the admission criteria.
      - According to South Africa, more than 40 nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Indonesia, Egypt and Ethiopia, have expressed interest in joining BRICS.

