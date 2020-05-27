App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Labour participation, unemployment rates indicate positive trend, 20 million back in workforce: CMIE data

CMIE report said India's employment rate was up 2 percent in May

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Labour participation for the week ended on May 24 rated was 38.7 percent, marginally lower than the 38.8 percent recorded in the preceding week (May 17). It comes after three weeks of continuous rise in the index, data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed.

The labour participation rate, however, has dropped 6.3 percentage points – from March (41.9 percent) to April (35.6 percent) and now recovered nearly half the drop to 38.8 percent in May. The small drop, thus, does not take away from the rising trend, the report said.

Labour participation graph (Source: CMIE) Labour participation graph (Source: CMIE)

The unemployment rate for the period was at 24.3 percent compared to 24 percent in the preceding week and higher than the 24.2 percent eight week average during the lockdown period, it added. This however has stayed reasonably steady through April (23.5 percent) and May (24 percent), compared to the meteoric rise from 8.8 percent in March.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The report further noted that a stable unemployment rate and a rising labour participation rate meant an increase in employment rate – which rose from 27 percent in April to 29 percent in May.

Unemployment Rate (Source: CMIE Statistics) Unemployment Rate (Source: CMIE Statistics)

“This two percentage point increase implies that about 20 million people may have been added to the count of those that are employed. Implicitly, the loss of 122 million in April may have narrowed down to 102 million in May. If 20 million jobs have indeed been repaired, we have made significant progress. But, the remaining challenge is five times larger at 102 million,” it stated.

It further stated that, after the participation drop in March-April as labour was ‘willing but not looking for jobs’, the shift in April-May to the ‘willing and looking for jobs category’ was “good news as discouraged workers seem to be coming back to look for jobs.”

The data is provided from CMIE’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here



First Published on May 27, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India

