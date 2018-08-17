Labour Ministry to replace Cine Workers Act by Labour Code on Occupational Safety

To ensure better working conditions and pay for those employed in the audio-visual industry, the Labour Ministry is working on the Labour Code on Occupational Safety, which will replace the Cine Workers Act, the Economic Times reported.

Over 5 million workers will benefit from the new legislation and will get minimum wages, will have fixed work hours and improved working conditions.

Currently, the sector is largely unorganised and the move is expected to streamline the $20 billion media and entertainment industry.

The draft Labour Code has been prepared by the Labour Ministry on occupational safety, health and working conditions to regulate employment of persons engaged/employed (including through contractors) in or in connection with production of audio-visual programmes.

"The idea of replacing cine workers with audio-visual production has been done keeping in mind the changing face of the industry, which is now working in multi-dimension," a senior government official told the paper.

"[The] Idea is that no body, whether skilled or unskilled involved in any kind of audio-visual production should be deprived of minimum working conditions considering the nature of the industry and work involved," the official added.

Cine-Workers and the Cinema Theatre Workers (Regulation of Employment) Act of 1981 was introduced to regulated the conditions of employment of certain cine workers and cinema theatre workers.

The move has been welcomed by the industry. "The film industry is on its way to getting an organised and a comprehensive legislation of such kind will help us to formalise our workforce," said Ravi Kottarakara, secretary of Film Federation of India.