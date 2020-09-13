Labour Ministry relaxes eligibility conditions for ESIC’s Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana

In a relief to workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has relaxed eligibility criteria and enhanced payment under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation’s (ESIC) Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana.

Payment of relief has been enhanced to 50 percent of average wages from 25 percent earlier, payable up to a maximum of 90 days of unemployment, as per the ESIC. Instead of the relief becoming payable 90 days after unemployment, it will become due for payment after 30 days.

“An insured person can submit the online claim directly to an ESIC branch office instead of the claim being forwarded by the last employer. The payment will be made directly to the bank account of the insured person,” it added.

Conditions for qualification are as follows:

> The insured person should have been in insurable employment for a minimum period of two years immediately before his/her unemployment

> The insured person should have contributed for not less than 78 days in the contribution period immediately preceding to his/her unemployment

> The insured person should have contributed minimum 78 days in one of the remaining three contribution periods in two years prior to his/her unemployment

The changes shall be in place till December 31 and original provisions will be restored on January 1, 2021, The Economic Times reported. The scheme itself has been extended by a year effective from July 1 to June 30, 2021.

This will benefit 4,194,176 formal sector workers enrolled under ESIC who lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in April and May, the report added.

The scheme will be available with original eligibility conditions for the insured persons who became unemployed on or before March 23 and on or after January 1, 2021.