MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Labour Ministry hikes minimum wages for central sphere workers from October 1

"At a time when the country is struggling with COVID-19 pandemic, in a major relief to different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has notified and revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from October 1, 2021," a ministry statement said.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has revised the rate of variable dearness allowance for 1.5 crore central sphere workers. The hike, which will be effective from October 1, will result in an increase in the minimum wages for central sphere employees and workers.

"At a time when the country is struggling with COVID-19 pandemic, in a major relief to different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has notified and revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from October 1, 2021," a ministry statement said.

The VDA is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW), a price index compiled by the Labour Bureau (an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment).

The average CPI-IW for the months of January to June, 2021 was used for undertaking the latest VDA revision. Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said in the statement that this will benefit around 1.5 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employment in the central sphere across the country.

These workers are employed in construction, maintenance of roads, runways, building operations etc.; sweeping and cleaning; loading and unloading; watch and ward; mines and agriculture.

Close

Related stories

He said that this is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" and this increase will be effective from October 1, 2021 and wished all the nation builders greetings of Happy Deepavali.

The rates fixed for scheduled employment in the Central sphere are applicable to the establishments under the authority of the central government, railway administration, mines, oil fields, major ports or any corporation established by the central government.

These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees/workers. These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees/workers. D P S Negi, Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) said that the VDA in respect of scheduled employment under the central sphere is revised twice in a year — April 1 and October 1.

Further, the period under consideration for this order is from January to June, 2021 as per the gazette notification.

The enforcement of Minimum Wages Act in the central sphere is ensured through the inspecting officers of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) Organization across the country for employees/workers engaged in the scheduled employment in the central sphere.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #India #Labour Ministry #minimum wages
first published: Oct 29, 2021 10:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.