you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Labour minister asks states to transfer funds to construction workers via DBT

Around 3.5 crore construction workers are registered with construction welfare boards, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Labour minister Santosh Gangwar has asked states to transfer funds to construction workers via the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

[This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.]

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Economy #India

