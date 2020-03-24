Labour minister asks states to transfer funds to construction workers via DBT

Around 3.5 crore construction workers are registered with construction welfare boards, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Labour minister Santosh Gangwar has asked states to transfer funds to construction workers via the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.
Around 3.5 crore construction workers are registered with construction welfare boards, CNBC-TV18 reported.[This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.]
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 24, 2020 01:55 pm