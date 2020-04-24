Labour availability, proximity of economic zones to hotspot areas key issues in lifting lockdown: Report

With just over a week left for the extended lockdown period to conclude, the Centre is working on an exit plan keeping in mind it does not end up reversing all gains made in containing the disease so far, officials told The Economic Times.

They told the paper that while imposing a lockdown is easy and involves shutting everything down, lifting the same isn't. It requires a change in the "mindset of the system".

A number of challenges come up with respect to the resumption of economic activity in the country in the post-lockdown scenario. One of them, the ET report noted, is the location of economic activity hubs in hotspot areas. Areas across the country have been categorised as hotspot and non-hotspot areas, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases there.

Another issue, the report cited quoting officials, is the availability of labour. Moving people from one area to another is going to pose a problem, and the officials said a decision in this regard would be taken as the last date for the lockdown approached. Data provided by health authorities and officials would be used to arrive at a decision on the same.

Resumption of economic activities in rural areas requires permission from local authorities like the district magistrates, which is also another challenge.