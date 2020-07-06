Kuwait could expel 8 lakh Indians if new Quota Bill gets approved: Report

Kuwait government’s new anti-expatriate policy may displace up to eight lakh Indians. Notably, of the gulf country’s three-million-strong expat population, Indians constitute 1.45 million, around 800,000 of whom could reportedly be forced to leave.

The Kuwait National Assembly’s legal and legislative committee has approved a draft ‘Quota Bill’, which aims to expel a significant portion the country’s expat population, Mint reported.

Indians being the largest group are facing the biggest impact, and the bill states that no more than 15 percent Indians can be a part of the expat population.

The move is also in line with Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah’s statement in June, which proposed to reduce Kuwait’s expat population from 70 percent to 30 percent. Lawmakers and government officials have grown increasingly vocal against foreigners in the country after the coronavirus pandemic, the report added.

Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Germany is the biggest destination for migrant workers. A bulk of such workers in Kuwait – at least 650,000 from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and the Philippines, are employed as domestic workers.

As per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Centre, Kuwait has recorded 49,941 COVID-19 cases as on July 6, and foreigners incidentally have accounted for a majority of these cases.