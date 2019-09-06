App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Kudlow says trade talks between China, US will likely 'heat up'

China's commerce ministry said earlier this week that high-level trade talks between the two countries would take place in early October in Washington.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that talks between American and Chinese trade negotiators could "heat up" during meetings in October, though he said he could not predict the outcome of the talks.

"The principals will meet in early October. The deputies will meet in a couple of weeks. So I can't predict an outcome, not here to do that. All I'm saying is the talks are continuing. You might say they're now going to heat up when the Chinese team comes here," Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC.

But Kudlow later told Bloomberg TV that the precise date for the October negotiations had not yet been set.

October's talks would be the first in-person, high-level discussions since a failed US-China trade meeting in July spurred US President Donald Trump to move forward with fresh tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports that had been untouched by the trade war between the two countries.

Kudlow said there were no conditions for the October talks.

 

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #Larry Kudlow #United States

