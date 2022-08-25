English
    Former CEA K Subramanian to take over as Executive Director at IMF from November

    Currently, Surjit Bhalla is Executive Director (India) at IMF.

    August 25, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
    The government on August 25 announced that former chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian will take over as its Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from November 1.

    Subramanian's appointment will be for a period of three years, according to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

    Currently, Surjit Bhalla is Executive Director (India) at IMF. Bhalla's tenure is being curtailed until October 31.

    Subramanian, Professor (Finance) at Indian School of Business, stepped down as the CEA late last year after a three-year tenure, which included policymaking during the tumultuous economic scenario after Covid-19 pandemic hit.

    A PhD from University of Chicago, Subramanian’s research in banking, law and finance, innovation and economic growth, and corporate governance has been published in the world's leading journals.

    He has been conferred the Distinguished Alumnus award by his alma maters IIT-Kanpur and IIM-Calcutta.

     
    Tags: #IMF #Krishnamurthy Subramanian
