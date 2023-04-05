 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kotak AMC expects change in monetary policy stance to neutral with last repo rate hike for 2023

Deepak Agrawal & Abhishek Bisen
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

Post April policy outcome, Kotak AMC expects RBI to stay on hold for the rest of CY 2023.

We expect the MPC to hike rate by 25 bps and change the monetary policy stance to neutral, suggesting future rate actions would be data dependent.

Deepak Agrawal, CIO – Debt & Abhishek Bisen, Head – Fixed Income at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

Since the last RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in February 2023, we have seen a roller coaster move in the rates market.

February 2023 saw a rise in the yield on the back of strong inflation numbers and employment data, resulting in market pricing of 5.50-5.75 on US Fed Fund rate.

However, since early March, the banking sector crisis and the resultant tightening of the financial conditions had led to the scaling back of rate hike expectation in US, with some even calling for a cut in the March 2023 policy.