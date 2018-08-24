App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

KMP expressway likely to be completed before February 2019 deadline: Manohar Lal Khattar

Final touches are to be given that were delayed due to rain. The concessionaire for the expressway has promised to complete it before the deadline of February 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Expressway is expected to be completed before the February 2019 deadline, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today. The 136-km long project was scheduled to be completed in 2009 but got delayed due to a host of reasons including litigations.

"Final touches are to be given that were delayed due to rain. The concessionaire for the expressway has promised to complete it before the deadline of February 2019," Khattar said on the sidelines of a PHD Chamber conclave here.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister invited entrepreneurs to set up businesses in Haryana offering them land at normal prices. "We have thousands of acres of land available at industrial model townships (IMTs) in Manesar, Sohna, Kharkhoda, and Rohtak," he said.

"We will soon frame a policy to provide land to entrepreneurs at normal price," he added. Also, five mixed use townships will be developed along the KMP expressway where industries and businesses can be set up, Khattar said citing Haryana's distinction as the third ranked state in ease of doing business.

The chief minister also insisted that industries should provide jobs to local youth. Khattar said besides ease of doing business and export growth of the state, improved infrastructure was another factor that would work in the favour of industries.

The government would bring about another set of systematic changes in its administration and also accord marginal subsidies to industries that come forward to invest in the state's A and B category townships, he said.

Khattar stressed that the Hisar airport was functional and flights would be conducted under Udan scheme to New Delhi and Chandigarh.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 06:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #Haryana #India #Manohar Lal Khattar

