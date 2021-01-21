MARKET NEWS

Kharif Marketing Season: Govt procures paddy worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 09:00 PM IST

New Delhi, Jan 21 The government has procured paddy worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore so far in this kharif marketing season at the minimum support price (MSP) amid farmers' protest at various Delhi borders. The kharif marketing season stars from October.

"In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per existing MSP schemes," the Food Ministry said in a statement.

Food Corporation of India and other state agencies have procured 575.36 lakh tonne till January 20, an increase of 23.41 percent from 466.22 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous marketing year.

"About 82.08 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 1,08,629.27 crore," the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 575.36 lakh tonne, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonne.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of the national capital, seeking repeal of the three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.
TAGS: #Business #Economy #Food Ministry #India #kharif marketing season #rice
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:02 pm

