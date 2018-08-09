App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 11:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu get 60% of total remittance in FY17

Of the total remittances into the country in 2016-17, 74.2 percent was routed through private sector banks, while the share of public sector banks stood at 17.3 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu together received close to 60 per cent of the total remittances in the country in financial year 2016-17, according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey.

Of the total remittances into the country in 2016-17, 74.2 percent was routed through private sector banks, while the share of public sector banks stood at 17.3 percent. Foreign banks accounted for 8.5 percent of the total remittance, according to RBI's 'Inward Remittances Survey'.

"Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu together received 58.7 per cent of total remittances in 2016-17," it said. The findings is based on the responses from 42 major authorised dealers (ADs), accounting for 98.3 percent of total remittances in 2016-17.

Nearly 82 percent of the total remittances received by the country originated from eight countries - the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

In the reporting year, 70.3 percent of all reported transactions were of more than USD 500 and only 2.7 percent were of less than USD 200, the survey showed.

More than 50 percent of remittances received by Indian residents were used for family maintenance such as consumption (59.2 percent), followed by deposits in banks (20 percent) and investments in landed property and shares (8.3 percent).

The findings showed that the rupee drawing arrangement (RDA) was the most popular channel of remittances, accounting for 75.2 percent of remittances, followed by SWIFT (19.5 percent), direct transfers (3.4 percent) and cheques and drafts (1.9 percent).

RBI said cost to the remitter for sending remittances through RDA is relatively low in the case of private /foreign banks. The cost of receiving remittances through the RDA route is lowest in the case of public sector banks, the survey showed.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:00 pm

tags #India #RBI

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne's Vartak

