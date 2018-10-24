Kerala floods: PSU insurers likely to be worst hit as insurance claims touch Rs 2,000 crore

As insurance claims from the devastation of life and property in Kerala floods touch Rs 2,000 crore, the claims payouts are likely to impacted public sector insurers more than private sector ones, according to industry sources.

Experts attribute the hit to higher exposure. “Public sector general insurers had a higher exposure (than private peers) to Kerala and Karnataka. Hence, the impact of the claims will be seen in our underwriting performance. This will directly impact the bottom line,” said a senior claims executive of a state-owned insurer.

Out of the Rs 2,000 crore gross insurance claims, it is estimated that majority have been from the motor insurance segment since several cars/bikes were submerged in water for several days after incessant rains lashed the state in July and August.

When the claims paid are higher than the premiums collected, a general insurer faces an underwriting loss.

Among the private sector insurers who have announced their financial results for the second quarter, ICICI Lombard General Insurance in its analyst call said that they faced a net impact of Rs 25 crore from the Kerala floods.

“The company’s losses are much lower than its natural market share and our share of the Kerala losses is 3.3 percent of that of the industry,” said Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard, in a post-earnings analyst call.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance took a hit of Rs 62.9 crore from the Kerala floods.

Most insurers had taken reinsurance support for the business written, meaning that they had taken a risk cover to protect against large financial losses.

Currently, insurance companies are in the process of settling the Kerala flood claims. The regulator has asked insurers to simplify the claims settlement process for the state.

While almost 500 deaths are estimated to have occurred in the floods, few had a life insurance policy. Hence, death claims have been low.

Past catastrophes and insurance losses

In November 2015, Chennai and adjoining areas were hit by heavy rains and flash floods. About Rs 5,000 crore worth of insurance claims were filed for death, property and vehicle damage. Even here, public sector insurers like United India Insurance were the worst hit.

In the last five years, natural catastrophes have led to insured losses of almost Rs 20,000 crore for companies. Some of the large catastrophic events include the 2013 Uttarakhand floods and Cyclone Phailin in 2014, Chennai floods and the recent floods in Kerala and Nagaland.

According to a Swiss Re report, the total insured losses from natural catastrophes and large man-made disasters were $144 billion in 2017. An active hurricane season in the North Atlantic, and a series of wildfire, thunderstorm and severe precipitation events across different regions pushed global catastrophe claims to their highest level ever recorded in a single year.

The total economic losses were $337 billion, making an all-peril global catastrophe protection gap of $193 billion in 2017. Globally, more than 11,000 people lost their lives or went missing in disasters, while millions were left homeless.