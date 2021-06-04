Kerala Budget: State government announces Rs 20,000 crore second COVID-19 package

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act event in 2019 (Image courtesy: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

Announcing a Rs 20,000 crore package to tide over the crisis induced by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the maiden Budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government on June 4.

Besides the financial package, he also set aside Rs 1,000 crore to provide free vaccination for everyone aged above 18 years.

An additional Rs 500 crore would be spent to ensure related equipment and facilities for free vaccination, he said.

The previous government had allotted Rs 20,000 crore which had been fully utillised to face the pandemic, he said. "A second COVID-19 package of Rs 20,000 crore is announced now," the finance minister said.

Stating that the thrust of the new Budget would be to ensure health and food for all, he said the effort would be to reduce the impact of the pandemic and ensure there is no third wave of the virus infection in the state. "We will consider the concerns over the third wave of the pandemic. The health emergency existing is a challenge to the development prospects of the state," he said.the development prospects of the state," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Budget also announced a revival package for the coastal regions which had suffered widespread destruction recently due to sea incursion and incessant rains.

Balagopal presented a 'revised Budget' and vote on account with certain necessary changes and additions to the full Budget presented by former Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac for the 2021-22 fiscal on January 15.