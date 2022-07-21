English
    Karnataka tops India Innovation Index, Chandigarh leads UTs and city states

    Among the North-Eastern and hilly states, Manipur is the best performer, followed by Uttarakhand and Meghalaya.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

    Karnataka has topped the India Innovation Index, according to the Niti Aayog. Telangana and Haryana are second and third in the ranking, respectively, the government’s top thinktank said on July 21.

    Among the North-Eastern and hilly states, Manipur is the best performer, followed by Uttarakhand and Meghalaya. Chandigarh has topped the ranking for the Union Territories and city-states, followed by Delhi.

    The third edition of the India Innovation Index 2021 is set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the global socio-economic landscape.

    The edition solidifies the scope of innovation analysis in the country by adopting the framework of the Global Innovation Index and expanding the number of indicators from 36 to 66 across seven key pillars.

    The report, prepared on the basis of extensive research and critical analysis of the states and Union Territories, presents an evaluation of the innovation readiness of states and UTs and highlights potential challenges that deter the government, businesses and individuals from fully realising their potential.
