you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka govt has released Rs 5,450 crore so far for farm waiver

Congress members, on their part, held placards, criticising the BJP's alleged attempt to topple the coalition government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The JDS-Congress government in Karnataka has released Rs 5,450 crore so far towards farmers loan waiver scheme, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on February 8. Presenting the ruling coalition's second budget in the assembly here, Kumaraswamy, who holds the finance portfolio, said it had benefitted about 12 lakh farmers.

He also announced that "Ayushman Bharat" scheme of the Centre would be combined with "Aroygya Karnataka" and it would be renamed as "Ayushman Bharat Karnataka. "Besides 61.5 lakh existing beneficiaries, it would be extended to another 52 lakh people, Kumaraswamy said.

BJP members led by B S Yeddyurappa, who have been disrupting the proceedings since the budget session began on February 6 alleging that the government lacked majority, staged a walkout.

BJP members also protested against Kumaraswamy's charge that Yeddyurappa had spoken about bribing the assembly speaker in an audio clip that was released by the chief minister before the session to back his claim about the saffron party's toppling game.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Economy #India #Politics

