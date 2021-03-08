Karnataka Budget | No increase in state tax on petrol, diesel for FY22: Yediyurappa

Karntaka CM BS Yediyurappa (Image: Twitter @BSYBJP)

There is no increase in state tax on petrol and diesel for FY22, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said while presenting the state budget.

Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio, said revenue collection target for the excise department for FY22 was Rs 24,580 crore. This is higher than the FY21 revenue collection target of Rs 22,700 crore.

Karnataka will get Rs 24,273 crore as share of central taxes for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Karnataka's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) contracted by 2.6 percent in FY21, the Chief Minister said.

The state government will also set up one gau-shala in each district, for protection of cows and prevention of cow slaughter.

Stamp duty for apartments valued between Rs 35-45 lakh has been reduced to 3 percent from 5 percent in the state.

Yediyurappa also proposed a new venture capital fund of Rs 100 crore to support new and emerging technology institutes.

Here are other highlights from the Karnataka Budget for 2021-22:

> Reservation for children of farmers in the agricultural universities will be raised to 50 percent from 40 percent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)