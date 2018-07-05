App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Budget analysis: All the numbers decoded

The government announced an amount of Rs 34,000 towards crop loan waiver.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

The first Karnataka Budget of the newly elected government was presented by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday.

  • Total Receipts are estimated to Rs 1,66,470 crore during 2018-19.

  • Total Expenditure is estimated to be Rs. Rs 2,01,535 crore.

Some key policy and tax announcements are as follows:

The government announced an amount of Rs 34,000 towards crop loan waiver. Also, loans of upto Rs. 2 lakh of each farmer will be waived.

The Karnataka state finance commission’s recommendation for increasing of share of local bodies from 42% to 48% of state’s own taxes will be implemented.

A new scheme named ‘Kayaka’ has been proposed to enhance skill development and entrepreneurship quality in self help groups. It is proposed to provide loan upto a maximum of Rs.10 lakh for self-help groups.

Tax rate on petrol has been increased from 30 % to 32% and diesel from 19% to 21%.

The taxation on consumption of electricity is proposed to be increased from 6% to 9%.

The graphs below compare Karnataka’s expenditure on four key sectors as a proportion of its total budget, with 18 other states: 

chart 1

chart 2

chart 3

chart 4

(Source: PRS India)
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 06:17 pm

tags #Economy #Karnataka #Karnataka Budget #Politics

