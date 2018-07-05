Karnataka Budget analysis: All the numbers decoded

The government announced an amount of Rs 34,000 towards crop loan waiver.
The first Karnataka Budget of the newly elected government was presented by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday.
- Total Receipts are estimated to Rs 1,66,470 crore during 2018-19.
- Total Expenditure is estimated to be Rs. Rs 2,01,535 crore.
Some key policy and tax announcements are as follows:
The government announced an amount of Rs 34,000 towards crop loan waiver. Also, loans of upto Rs. 2 lakh of each farmer will be waived.
The Karnataka state finance commission’s recommendation for increasing of share of local bodies from 42% to 48% of state’s own taxes will be implemented.
A new scheme named ‘Kayaka’ has been proposed to enhance skill development and entrepreneurship quality in self help groups. It is proposed to provide loan upto a maximum of Rs.10 lakh for self-help groups.
Tax rate on petrol has been increased from 30 % to 32% and diesel from 19% to 21%.
The taxation on consumption of electricity is proposed to be increased from 6% to 9%.
The graphs below compare Karnataka’s expenditure on four key sectors as a proportion of its total budget, with 18 other states:
(Source: PRS India)