App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

June IIP accelerates to 7% vs 3.9% in May, at highest level in 4 months

Growth was driven by a pick up in capital goods manufacturing, which contributes 78 percent to the index, ahead of festive season.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Industrial output measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) accelerated to 7 percent month-on-month (MoM) for June from 3.9 percent in May. This is the highest level achieved by the index in the last four months.

As per data released Friday, growth was driven by a pick up in capital goods manufacturing, which contributes 78 percent of the index, ahead of festive season. Manufacturing grew 6.9 percent in June compared with a 2.8 percent increase in May.

The cumulative growth for the period April-June 2018 stands at 5.2 US over the corresponding period of the previous year.

A Reuters poll had forecast IIP growth at 5.4 percent for June.

Here are how other segments fared versus last month:

Mining growth at 6.6 percent vs 5.7 percent (MoM)
Electricity: 8.5 percent vs 4.2 percent (MoM)
Primary goods: 9.3 percent vs 5.7 percent (MoM)
Capital goods: 9.6 percent vs 7.6 percent (MoM)
Intermediate goods: 2.4 percent vs 0.9 percent (MoM)

Consumer durables: 13.1 percent vs 4.3 percent (MoM)

 
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 06:17 pm

tags #Business #Economy #IIP

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.