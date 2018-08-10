June IIP accelerates to 7% vs 3.9% in May, at highest level in 4 months

Industrial output measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) accelerated to 7 percent month-on-month (MoM) for June from 3.9 percent in May. This is the highest level achieved by the index in the last four months.

As per data released Friday, growth was driven by a pick up in capital goods manufacturing, which contributes 78 percent of the index, ahead of festive season. Manufacturing grew 6.9 percent in June compared with a 2.8 percent increase in May.

The cumulative growth for the period April-June 2018 stands at 5.2 US over the corresponding period of the previous year.

A Reuters poll had forecast IIP growth at 5.4 percent for June.

Here are how other segments fared versus last month:

Mining growth at 6.6 percent vs 5.7 percent (MoM)Electricity: 8.5 percent vs 4.2 percent (MoM)Primary goods: 9.3 percent vs 5.7 percent (MoM)Capital goods: 9.6 percent vs 7.6 percent (MoM)Intermediate goods: 2.4 percent vs 0.9 percent (MoM)

Consumer durables: 13.1 percent vs 4.3 percent (MoM)