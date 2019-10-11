App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Jumlanomics' to blame for failing economy: Sitaram Yechury

Reacting to news reports on failure of government schemes leaving discoms in the red, Yechury charged that government's policies have burdened the poor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accusing the government of destroying the economy, the CPI(M) on Friday said "Jumlanomics" was to blame for the current situation countrywide.

Reacting to news reports on failure of government schemes leaving discoms in the red, Yechury charged that government's policies have burdened the poor.

"Having destroyed the Indian economy under its watch, the govt gave huge tax cuts and benefits to rich corporates but it wants to burden the poor more. Not just in Kashmir or in Assam, it wants to inflict misery and pain countrywide.

Close
"This govt's focus has been on self promotion and helping its crony friends rather than on governance. The chickens are now coming home to roost. What was billed as a reform has actually made things worse for states. Jumlanomics is to blame," he tweeted.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Economy #India #Politics #Sitaram Yechury

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.